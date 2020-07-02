We're sending love and light to The Game, who just revealed he's been going through some stuff on Instagram.

The rapper has been inactive on the platform for a minute. He usually posts something every day, sometimes even uploading multiple things, but this week has been different. His fans have been asking him what's going on, which led him to explain where he's been at.

Sharing a post-workout selfie, Game spoke out.

"I know I haven’t been posting as I usually do.... but here’s a after the workout selfie," wrote the rapper. "Myself & my family have had a rough past few days but I’m living proof that you can survive almost anything if you keep the faith. Wishing all who read this post love & light."

The Game did not explain what his family has been dealing with, but we're hoping it's nothing too serious.

Recently, the rapper was in the news after he gifted Young Buck with $1,000 following the G-Unit spitter's "Buck for Buck" campaign. Young Buck had filed for bankruptcy and was asking his fans to come through with donations, leading The Game to get charitable for a moment to help out his former friend.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Keep The Game in your thoughts today!