The Flintstones is still one of the greatest childhood cartoon shows of all time. The legendary series paved the way for future animated series as it became the first cartoon show land a prime time slot. The franchise has been relatively quiet in the past decade, although in 2013, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane was supposed to launch a reboot. Unfortunately, it didn't end up coming into fruition but for fans of The Flintstones, there's some good news that indicates that a reboot will be coming in the near future.

According to Variety, Elizabeth Banks' Brownstone Productions is spearheading a reboot of the animated cartoon show. The reboot will be an animated adult comedy series which will be based on the original concept of the show. Warner Bros. Animation will be producing the show which is currently in its early stages of development.

Although there hasn't been an actual Flintstones reboot, Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs! served as a spin-off of the show. It was essentially canceled earlier this year after airing one season.

Hopefully, this reboot lasts. Even though it was considered a kids television show, it makes sense to bring it back as an adult animated shows. With Elizabeth Banks' behind it, it seems like it'll turn out pretty good. Keep your eyes peeled for more information on the reboot of The Flintstones.