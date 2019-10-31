Kevin Hart is back on his feet after his near-fatal car crash that took place last month which means it's only right to release the final trailer to his latest upcoming film, Jumanji: The Next Level. The film's description promises "new faces, new places, next level" and the under three-minute trailer sees just that.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

By the looks of it, the Jumanji crew visit new locations and come across different challenges as completely different versions of their original characters. "I think you want the movie to feel real," Kevin previously said of the first film. "You want the elements of your surrounding environment to be real or as real as it can be. I think the jungle aspect, it was much needed. To have the opportunity to come to Hawaii and to really be in it was a must."

The film welcomes back Kevin as well as Dwayne Johnson Jack Black, Nick Jonas, and Karen Gillan. Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez will also join the second installment.

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on December 13th. The first Jumanji fil pulled in $962 million worldwide - $400 million at the domestic box office and $550 million internationally.