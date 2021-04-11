The Brooklyn Nets are looking to get a championship this year. The team added Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant last year, although the latter sat out all season. This season, the Nets also grabbed James Harden, Blake Griffin, and LaMarcus Aldridge. The super team is nothing like anything we've seen in the NBA. The entire start five could potentially be made of All-Stars, which causes some issues for the competition in the East.

Brooklyn needed depth after several injuries. They signed forward Alize Johnson to a ten-day contract. Then, they added ten more days. His spark of play has now earned him a multi-year deal. Johnson recently agreed to a multiyear deal with the Nets which is worth up to $4.1 million, his agent George Langberg told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Johnson has averaged 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds on 65.7 percent shooting in six appearances for the Nets. Prior to landing on the Nets, Johnson played with the Indiana Pacers over two seasons. Johnson earned roughly $100,000 on each of his 10-day deals, based on the NBA minimum salary for a player with his experience and the length of the 2020-21 season. The Nets just lost to the depleted Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. The two teams are expected to meet in the Finals.

