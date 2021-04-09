Kevin Durant is easily one of the best players in the NBA right now and he has been having himself an incredible comeback season. While he may have been injured for a solid month, he is finally back in the lineup and he is already making the Nets look like the championship team we all knew they could be.

Considering the team's big three hasn't been able to play a lot of games together, there have been concerns that the Nets wouldn't have a lot of chemistry. While in an IG chat with Bansky, Durant spoke about these chemistry questions, noting that everyone on the team is extremely talented and smart when it comes to basketball, which makes the process that much easier.

“When you’ve got high IQ players it’s not hard to figure s—t out," Durant said. KD isn't kidding as Kyrie Irving and James Harden are all guys who make their teams better. Now that they get to play with each other, the Nets are looking unstoppable, and even when one of them is out of the lineup, the squad still gets things done.

Once Harden returns from his injury, the Nets will be at full strength and the entire league will have to deal with a juggernaut.

