Last night was a massive one for the Los Angeles Lakers as they defied the odds and defeated the Brooklyn Nets in blowout fashion despite being down LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Kyle Kuzma. The Nets had Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the lineup although the latter was ejected from the game after a war of words with the likes of Dennis Schroeder. Despite all of this, Durant wasn't enough to defeat the purple and gold who got amazing games from Ben McLemore and Andre Drummond.

Immediately following the match, Kuzma decided to troll the Nets on Twitter as he came through with the infamous meme of LeBron with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth as if to say, "no matter who we're playing against, we're going to win." Needless to say, Nets fans weren't too fond of the response.

McLemore was certainly the hero of the entire game as he scored 17 points in an effort that many never saw coming. As for Drummond, he was simply fantastic as he notched 20 points and another 11 rebounds, which is exactly what the Lakers signed him to do. It was a night of hope for a Lakers team that has struggled without their two best players.

As for the Nets, they will need to rethink the way they approach undermanned teams in the future, as last night's performance simply wasn't acceptable for a team of that caliber.