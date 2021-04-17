The death of DMX is still weighing heavy on our hearts. The past week was filled with stories of DMX's legacy and throwbacks to some of the most important records in his catalog. Fans who are in mourning have found solace in the records that he left with us over the past two decades while those who might not know of his work were put on to his brilliance.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood and It's Dark And Hell Is Hot remain two of the best bodies of work X has released in his lifetime. However, the number of singles he's blessed us with throughout his career has maintained a strong presence in mainstream hip-hop. On Tuesday, it was revealed that his streams already spiked by 928% since his passing.

The Best Of DMX witnessed a surge in streams this week, according to HitsDailyDouble, who reports that the album is expected to reach #2 on the Billboard charts. This album is reported to have moved 78K in the last week with 70K of those numbers deriving from solely streams. The numbers will be confirmed on Sunday when Billboard shares the latest update on the Billboard 200.



Larry French/Getty Images

On Friday, Steve Rifkind revealed that a memorial service for DMX will be held at Brooklyn's Barclay's Center. Information hasn't been fully released yet regarding ticketing or capacity but we'll keep you posted on any updates.

