Playing Catwoman is a legendary role. Many classic ladies have donned the outfit, including Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Anne Hathaway. Now, Zoe Kravitz is getting her turn at the feline villain. Zoe will be starring alongside Robert Robinson in The Batman, which is Matt Reeves' reboot of the franchise. Ben Affleck stepped away from the film and Reeves decided to take it in a new direction, scaling back the years to make it a 90s flick. The young Batman will be a contrast to Affleck's old one, and Zoe's Selina Kyle will undoubtedly bring a new twist to the character.

During an interview on the Questlove Supreme podcast, Zoe opened up about training for the iconic role. “It’s pretty intense. We started shooting two weeks ago, but before that I was in London for two months, just getting in shape, training, learning fights,” she stated. Back when she was cast in the role, Zoe spoke to Variety about the pressure she feels from fans. "I was excited when I got the role, and usually when you get a job the people who are excited about it are you, your parents, your agent, your friends and that’s kind of it," she explained. "But when the press release came, I got more text messages and calls than I’ve gotten on my birthday, on my wedding day. All of a sudden, the reality began to sink in about what this means not only to me, but to everybody else culturally — and the fans of this universe are so dedicated and opinionated."

