Warner Bros. and DC Comics have slowly been trying to rebuild their universe after several misses left their schedule in shambles. Ben Affleck's Batman seems to be off the table, although we are getting the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. Robert Pattinson's Batman is all the rage now. But DC is rolling the dice on Batman at every chance they can get. They are also bringing back Michael Keaton as Batman for the upcoming Flash movie, making Batman and Batman Returns canon in the DCEU. Now, Warner is exploiting Batman even further with a TV show based in Pattinson's Bat-universe.

According to Variety, HBO Max has given a series commitment to a police drama set in the Gotham from The Batman director Matt Reeves. Writer Terrence Winter will be on script duties. He wrote and directed on The Sopranos, and won four Emmys for his work. He then went on to create Boardwalk Empire, and earned an Oscar nod for writing The Wolf of Wall Street. Terrence and Reeves together is a dangerous combination that may lead to an epic series on the level of The Mandalorian.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream,” Reeves said. The Batman film is set to hit theaters next year.