Anyone else feeling the need to hit the gym? Teyana Taylor posted a series of photos on Monday flaunting her insane figure and sporting a new haircut while promoting some pieces from her husband's clothing line, Centerpiece by Iman. Rocking some tie-dye sweatpants with the word "pocket" printed on the front pocket, Teyana jokes about her sweet exclusive hookup in the caption for the photo: "When u f*ckin tha designer so you get first dibs on all da🔥 sweats! 😈 Joe dirt head Ass #centerpiececlothing."

She paired the sweats with a cropped, grey T-shirt with the word "ARMY" on it in all caps and what appear to be some carabiners hanging off the edge of the garment. Her best accessory, though, is her rock hard abs and just a hint of visible underboob. The photos also reveal the latest addition to her appearance, a new hairstyle which she compares to the mullet sported by the titular character of the film, Joe Dirt. Mullets seem to be making a comeback lately—Miley Cyrus also debuted the "business in the front, party in the back" hairstyle recently, though hers was labeled a "modern mullet." Teyana somehow still looks hotter than ever, proving that she scientifically cannot be unattractive, even with the likeness of a redneck David Spade character.