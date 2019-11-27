Miley Cyrus is taking after her dad, Bill Ray, with her surprising new 'do. On Saturday, Miley spent her 27th birthday getting a DIY haircut from her mom, Tish Cyrus, who posted a video on her Instagram of herself chopping off Miley's blonde locks. Though it is sweet that a massive star like Miley still gets her mom to cut her hair, she eventually had the cut corrected by hairstylist, Sally Hershberger, who posted a photo of the end result with the caption, "PUNK VIBE🤘🏻✂️🖤." Sally received some backlash for her work on Miley's hair from fans who claimed that she ruined their favourite singer's tresses.

One fan had some particularly strong feelings about the look, commenting, "This is the worst haircut I’ve ever laid my eyes on." The fan went on to say that now people who "don’t like Miley are gonna think she’s going through a meltdown again." Sally responded to the criticism, pointing out that the photo is misleading due to the way Miley is posing by commenting, "if you knew anything about hair it's the position she's in that's why it looks that way, it's 100% even." She also noted that because Miley's hair had been straightened, it looks "more severe." While Sally thinks the "modern mullet" is "very cool" and tells the fan "it's something you probably aren't even well-versed in," others agreed with the fan, expressing their feelings about the haircut on Twitter and even mourning Miley's long hair.

Lucky for them, hair does grow back eventually, and MIley will likely move on to some other drastic hair change soon enough.