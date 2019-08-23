mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Teyana Taylor Joins KYLE In New Song & Video "F You I Love You"

Kevin Goddard
August 23, 2019 13:44
F You I Love You
Kyle Feat. Teyana Taylor

Check out KYLE's new collab "F You I Love You," featuring Teyana Taylor.


KYLE decided to join in on new music Friday and release the deluxe edition of his debut album Light Of Mine, which he released by surprise last night. The update includes 6 new songs, including the recently released Lil Yachty collaboration “Hey Julie!” and new collaborations with MadeinTYO and Wiz Khalifa, with whom Kyle starred in the Netflix original film The After Party. Another song that’s been getting attention is his new collaboration with Teyana Taylor called “F You I Love You,” which just seen a new video surface in its support that we’re highlighting for ya.

Check out the new R&B collab and let us know what you think. Video directed by Teyana Taylor.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why you always acting like that?
Throwin' my shit, throwin' a fit
So attractive like that‚ when I'm under attack
I can't have this conversation without mediation
Always mediating your high expectations of me
Need medication on me, need mediation to sleep

- Teyana 

Kyle Teyana Taylor Music Videos
