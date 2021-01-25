Teyana Taylor flaunts abs with the launch of PrettyLittleThing Collection

The retired singer has launched her first collection with PrettyLittleThing since announcing her position as creative director.

Pictures from the collection, which was released Monday, show the Lose Each Other singer modeling in multiple looks. The collection comes after an announcement on December 10th, the singer's 30th birthday, that she would be the new creative director.

The Harlem native stuck to her roots with New York theme clothing and a graffiti splattered backdrop. She sported a lime green crop top with an ode to her city, Harlem, across her chest paired with black leather pants. In another photo shared she rocked a brown and orange jacket with New York written on it.

She also called for the help of friends to pose in a group photo with brown leather jackets and different brown tops within the collection.

Before the release of her new collection, Taylor told WWD “I will be 100 percent hands-on and hands-in," in reference to the release.