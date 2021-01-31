Deshaun Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and he just so happens to be looking for a new team. This past week, Watson made it clear to the Texans that he wants out of Houston although it doesn't seem like the team has any interest in giving him up. Either way, Watson seemingly has all of the leverage in this situation, and now, teams are lining up to give their trade offers to the Texans.

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff, two first-rounders and third-rounder for Matt Stafford, which means the price for Watson is going to be extremely high. According to reporter John McClain, the Texans will most likely want two first-rounders, two second-rounders, and even some young defensive talent.

There aren't too many teams out there who could offer this although McClain suggests the New York Jets could make the most sense. We have heard a lot about the Jets over the past week although it remains to be seen if they will be willing to part ways with future assets that could prove to be vital for the team's rebuild.

The next few months are about to get very interesting, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to keep you informed.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images