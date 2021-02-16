Tessica Brown is fed up. The now-infamous “gorilla-glue girl” has been fielding jabs from gossip blogs all week who have called her situation a hoax and a publicity stunt. However, a representative from Brown’s team revealed she is willing to drag anyone into court regarding the matter.

Tessica’s management team attorney filed a cease and desist order against Instagram and Twitter accounts @gossipofthecity_ who has been spreading the rumor that Brown did not actually spray Gorilla Glue adhesive spray into her hair, despite her public proclamations and struggle as such, and thus inciting hate to her across all social media.

The account has been providing any and every update regarding Brown’s situation. However, they have also been posting messages to over 600,000 people saying she “pulled a fast one” on the general public. The blog also insinuated Brown scammed them out of their money, referring to the GoFundMe page that was made to help her, which received over $20,000 in donations.

Jeffrey Klein, Brown’s attorney, responded saying that her situation was not a joke and Gossip Of The City’s account owner is defaming his client’s character, which, if needed, will result in legal action being taken.

The account acknowledged the cease and desist order but did not take it seriously whatsoever. In a post, @gossipofthecity_ called the order fake, to which Brown’s team responded that the order is very real and their account is on thin ice.

Tessica Brown revealed the gruesome details of her humiliation and pain in an exclusive interview with TMZ Live, and reminded everyone that she was in the emergency room for days due to her mistake.

