Terrell Owens retired from the NFL quite a few years ago, and now, he is in the Hall of Fame. Despite all of this, Owens still has aspirations to return to the NFL at the age of 47. Owens has always been obsessed with his physical shape, and in retirement, T.O. has been taking very good care of himself. With this in mind, it should almost come as no surprise that T.O. would express interest in returning to the highest level of football out there.

In fact, during a recent interview with TMZ, Owens claimed that he is ready to get back into the league and that some execs have told him that there is potential for a signing if he can show some speed.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

"There's no doubt, 100 percent, that I can play in the National Football League today," Owens said. "I'm not washed up. Once you know how to ride a bike, you know, you don't forget how to ride that bike."

Owens went on to explain that his running speed is still incredibly fast and that when it comes to the 40-yard dash, he is still putting up good numbers. "I've been on the track, and, honestly, I just ran probably like a week ago," Owens explained "I was clocked at like a 4.4. Faster than I probably ever have in probably in a while."

If you're an Owens fan, this will certainly come as intriguing news, although it is no guarantee that he can come back into the NFL. At the end of the day, 47-year-olds are at a huge disadvantage when it comes to matchups, and Owens could very well get caught up by the young cornerbacks and safeties we see today.

Let us know which team you think could benefit from Owens, in the comments below.

