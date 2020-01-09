Soon-to-be free agent quarterback Tom Brady issued a lengthy statement on social media this week that seems to suggest he is not done playing yet. It just remains to be seen if it'll be with the New England Patriots or one of the other QB-needy teams around the league.

Teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts are all reportedly interested in the 42-year old signal caller, and there will surely be others added to that list once Brady enters free agency in March. One team that should reach out to Brady, according to Terrell Owens, is the Dallas Cowboys.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

During an appearance The Joe, Lo & Dibs show on 95.7 The Game (H/T Bleacher Report), the former Cowboys receiver pointed to the fact that Jerry Jones still hasn't offered Dak Prescott a contract extension, which could be a sign that he doesn't believe in the 26-year old QB.

"They have a quarterback that's a free agent in Tom Brady," says Owens. "That's the next move." "He [Jerry Jones] hasn't extended Dak's contract," Owens said of Jones. "So, that leads me to believe he truly doesn't believe in Dak. If he had, then I think he would have already got a contract extension."

In his fourth season as Dallas' starting QB, Prescott completed 65.1% of his passes for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. However, Dallas floundered down the stretch and missed out on the playoffs with an 8-8 record.

Despite what Owens thinks, Jerry Jones doesn't sound like a guy who is willing to let Dak walk away. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan following Dallas' crushing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, Jones told the hosts point blank, "I’m as bullish on Dak as I’ve ever been.”

Tom Pennington/Getty Images