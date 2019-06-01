A simple Instagram photo turned into a theological discussion about homosexuality on Terrell Owens's social media page recently. The former NFL star shared a picture of himself with Caitlyn Jenner, writing in the caption that the two randomly bumped into each other. "Just another day in LA! ☀️Ran into the lovely @caitlynjenner! We had a lil chat about our golf games. 🏌️‍♀️🏌️ Nothing but love, sun & smiles in the City of Angels," Owens said.

Some followers took to his comment section to share their dislike of Owens's photo. One woman wrote, "We have enough young black man being tired and getting in prison being told to wear dresses the nail polish and sell all these black boys able to go you don’t need to see you posting nothing with Kaitlyn Jenner Bruce Jenner because guess what you believe in the Bible and if your grandma raised you right you know good and well that you shouldn’t be posting nothing that shows boys it’s OK to be sleeping boys in dying from it."

Her sentiments mirrored many of the 1,500 comments on the post, but Owens took the time to let her know that he's not going to stand for the judgment. "What He does with His life is HIS business. I’m not condoning anything but y’all aren’t gonna sit behind ur technology driven devices to pass judgment and condemn me!!! WHO ARE YOU? Since u want to Bible thump on here, Well here’s one for ya from the BOOK OF MATTHEW, CHAPTER 7 verses 1-2... And it reads...1 'Do not judge, or you too will be judged. 2 For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. U can read the other few verses following but those 1st 2 should shut u up for the time being. 😉 God Bless Ya Sister 🙏🏾."

Many applauded Owens for his response, however, they did point out that Jenner's pronouns are "she/her." The conversation turned into a Sunday School lesson as everyone suddenly became a biblical historian, but Owens didn't budge from his statement.