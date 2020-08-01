Tenet was supposed to be the biggest movie of the Summer. John David Washington, who is famously Denzel Washington's son, is set to star in Christopher Nolan's latest action flick. Nolan claims this is the most action any of his movies has featured, and the concept of some sort of time travel and espionage gives the flick a fun twist. The trailers have been received well, and Robert Pattinson even stars alongside Washington. The pandemic caused Hollywood to push back almost every movie though, and Tenet has been stuck in release hell. The date has been pushed back multiple times, and just last week it was pulled "indefinitely." According to The Hollywood Reporter though, we may have some hope.

For the theaters that are able to reopen, Tenet will open first overseas in over 70 countries starting on Aug. 26. Then, two weeks later, select US cities will premiere the film on Sept. 3. At the moment, local government and health authorities in over 30 states have declared that theaters can reopen. Another 10 states have certain towns where theaters can open as well. New York City and Los Angeles, thought to be two of the biggest movie markets in the nation, may not have their theaters open in time for the release. Expect tons of bootlegging and Reddit streaming to take place if that happens.