Christopher Nolan's newest film, Tenet, has crossed the $200 million mark at the box office, despite a severely limited theater release as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

The thiller is being touted for its impressive visuals, resulting in an impressive performance for Imax theaters" “Imax has certainly proven to be the perfect cinematic dance partner for Tenet,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst with ComScore. “Nolan has been working with Imax for years, so it’s indeed appropriate that Tenet would get a nice boost from this long-standing creative collaboration.”

The impressive figures have come despite dismal results in the United States. The film has earned just $29.5 million to date domestically, as opposed to $177.5 million at the foreign box office.

“Anecdotally, these drops look slightly better than what would be expected under normal circumstances,” David A. Gross, of the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, told Variety. “However, they are not close to maintaining a level of business that makes up for the box office lost to the pandemic.”

Variety reports that 65-75% of theaters in the U.S. have reopened, but some of the country's biggest markets, such as New York, Los Angeles, and San Fransisco, remain closed.

