The latest artist to team up with NPR for a Tiny Desk Concert of their own is none other than Nigeria’s own Tems. The 26-year-old found herself quickly rising in popularity earlier this year after collaborating with Wizkid on “Essence.” Later in 2021, she would go on to work with Drake on Certified Lover Boy, and release two of her own EPs, Broken Ears and If Orange Was a Place.

For her performance, Tems and her band took over a beautiful ballroom to perform some of the vocalist’s biggest hits to date. The set list included “Found,” “Free Mind,” “Looku Looku,” “Replay,” and “Damages,” which has been considered a favourite by many since the video of the concert hit the internet earlier this week.

“The set. The colours. The way the light hit her face. The simplicity. The class. The BEAUTY. The VOICE. Tems’ tiny desk is the best I’ve ever watched,“ one viewer wrote on Twitter yesterday. “Tems tiny desk? Today is gonna be a good day,” another person added.

The visual of the show has been viewed over 100,000 of times, with thousands of people singing the African star’s praises in the comment section. “She literally sounds JUST like her tracks,” one user pointed out.

Just a few months ago, Tems hinted that she has another collaboration with Drizzy on the way in 2022, and Moneybagg Yo made it clear that he would love to work with the singer, calling her “too raw.”

Watch the 26-year-old songstresses iconic concert above, and let us know what you think in the comments.

[Via]