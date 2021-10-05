In October of 2020, Nigerian singer WizKid delivered his fourth album Made In Lagos, a project that introduced the world to the Tems-assisted "Essence."

Later released as one of the album's singles, "Essence" went on to become a runaway hit, with the official YouTube video amassing over thirty-two million views in only five months.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Now, WizKid and Tems' "Essence" has achieved a new milestone, as the pair have officially received platinum plaques for their collaboration. Video footage reveals the pair speaking on the accomplishment, with WizKid offering some kind words to Tems. "I appreciate you, love you baby girl," he says, holding his shiny new plaque. "You're a superstar, this is your time, this is your moment. The world needs to hear this shit."

"We have a platinum record," he continues, to cheers from those in attendance. "I just want to say thank you to all involved in this. From Tems to the producers...Legendary Beats, those are my brothers from early...This is wild to me. Thank you guys for always supporting us."

It's certainly a massive win for WizKid and Tems, and it's likely that "Essence" will continue to run up numbers in the coming months. Congratulations to both artists for securing the first platinum plaque of their careers -- are you still keeping the smash hit on steady rotation?

WATCH: WizKid & Tems - Essence