While artists presumably have their contemporaries blowing them at all hours of the day, a surprisingly reliable form of communication for them seems to be social media. There's typically a good chance of collaboration if one musician reaches out to another through an app like Twitter.

That's precisely the approach Moneybagg Yo took last night (Nov. 2), by tweeting his desire to collaborate with Nigerian singer Tems: "I need a song wit Tems ASAP she too raw."

Both Moneybagg Yo and Tems have had wildly successful 2021 campaigns. Moneybagg Yo's April album A Gangsta's Pain became his first project to achieve No. 1 status on the Billboard 200 chart, with 11 of the songs from the album and subsequent deluxe landing on the Billboard Hot 100.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Tems, on the other hand, took a big leap forward in her career. Her 2020 single with fellow Nigerian Afrobeat star Wizkid exploded this year, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also scored to major collaborations with Drake on his Sept. 3 album Certified Lover Boy for the song "Fountains," as well as adding R&B star Brent Faiyaz to her Sept. 14 EP If Orange Was A Place for the song "Found."

Now that Tems has bridged the gap between Nigeria and America for herself with these collaborations, that opens the door to potentially work with more American artists. So, this was the perfect time for Moneybagg Yo to inquire about linking up with Tems.

While we wait for Tems to get back to him about the tweet, we are left imagining the outcome of. potential Moneybagg Yo and Tems collaborative track.

What do you think that would sound like?