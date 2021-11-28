Usually Tekashi69 grabs people’s attention with his provocative posts, but now, his girlfriend Jade is doing all the talking. Earlier this weekend, she dropped off some completely nude photos, using only her long, blonde braid to cover up her chest and crotch. The 25-year-old gave her followers two angles – one front facing, and another from the back, teasing her curvaceous figure.

“I’m 25 and I still don’t got a job. All I know how to do is sell this p*ssy,” she captioned the carousel, which has since received over 200,000 likes and thousands of comments wishing Jade a happy birthday.





Her fans weren’t the only one to show her love on he special day; 6ix9ine also came through, giving his partner the very best. In a video that was uploaded to Akademiks’ page, the birthday girl can be seen standing beside a pile of luxurious Hermès boxes, loaded with expensive, coveted Birkin bags in different colours.





Instead of just dropping a few stacks on purses, the New York rapper also loaded them with piles of bills, stretching the length of Jade’s arm. Needless to say, she’s set to go on a pretty hefty shopping spree in the near future if she feels like it.

On her IG feed, Jade shared a selection of pictures from her party, seemingly hinting that her boyfriend may have also gotten her a sleek new Rolls Royce. “Wow!!!! All I can say is wow. I’m so thankful, blessed & grateful. I wanna thank everyone for coming and celebrating my birthday with me,” she wrote. “I wanna thank you baby @6ix9ine you really out did yourself.”





What do you think of Tekashi69’s gifts to his girlfriend? Let us know below.