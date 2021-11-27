Tekashi69 is no stranger to stirring up controversy, but the 25-year-old has been laying low as of late. His Instagram feed hasn’t seen a new post since May 23rd, but earlier this afternoon, Akademiks gave us an update on what the “FEFE” recording artist has been up to since being released from prison.

In a series of videos, 6ix9ine can be seen standing beside his girlfriend, Jade, surrounded by orange Hermès boxes as he helps her open a small collection of Birkin bags in various colours. “Now see, this my first Birkin,” she can be heard saying with a grin on her face. “I don’t know what the f*ck is going on.”





When she finally gets the green purse open, Jade reaches inside to pull out a stack of cash almost as big as her head. The crowd erupts into cheers, then the New York rapper opens a second Birkin to hand her two more humongous piles of bills. In the last video, the birthday girl can be seen compiling all of her money together, showing that it stretches the entire length of her arm while posing for photos.

Tekashi doesn’t say much in the clip, but the smile that doesn’t leave his face gives us the impression that he’s feeling pretty good right now. For the party he wore a backwards hat, a big black puffer coat (in true New York fashion), and some unmissable glitzy chains. He’s also grown out his dark beard, making him almost unrecognizable if it weren’t for his signature face tattoos.





In other news, we recently shared a story about 6ix9ine allegedly being fed information about Snoop Dogg from Suge Knight while he was incarcerated. Read more about that here.