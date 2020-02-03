One of the most fascinating stories to have come out of the hip-hop world in the last couple of years has been that of Brooklyn rapper Tekashi69. The recording artist was on top of the world, referring to himself as the "King of New York" and convincing others that he should legitimately hold that title. For a minute, he was one of the most successful musicians on the Billboard charts but, after some miscalculated moves, he found himself wrapped up in violent gang activity, jeopardizing his entire career and ending up in prison. He will be out of the slammer soon after being sentenced late last year and, despite his obvious ties to the city of New York, he reportedly has zero intention on remaining in the Big Apple.

Many of 6ix9ine's music videos were filmed in the streets of Brooklyn but, on the same end of the stick, much of his illegal activity also took place in the popular borough. According to TMZ, he's already planning his post-prison life and it does not involve staying in NYC. With all things considered, a move out of state is likely the smartest move for 6ix9ine, who would like to employ a "Fort Knox-style" security team and system in his new home to protect himself and his family. The rapper is fully dedicated to leaving his hometown but his desired destination is currently unknown. Tekashi reportedly plans to put in place strict security measures the minute he steps out of the cell, ensuring that nobody knows his whereabouts.



Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images

In addition to this new report, it is also being said that the rapper will be getting back in the studio to work on new music. However, he will not be performing any live sets for a hot minute following his release. That much makes sense since he's nationally viewed as a government informant and would be risking his life every time he steps on stage.

Are you excited to see what comes next for 6ix9ine?