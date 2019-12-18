It's the moment we've all been waiting for. For the last twelve months, we've all been wondering what would happen to Tekashi 6ix9ine. The rainbow-haired Brooklynite was arrested in relation to the Nine Trey Blood gang takedown for drugs, guns, organized crime, shootings, robberies, and more. Directly after his arrest, the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, began cooperating with the feds, informing them of all that went down during his time with the gang. He did so as a means to potentially reduce his sentence and, today, we'll find out if his strategy worked.



Hernandez is currently in court, awaiting his fate like the rest of us. The sentencing trial began at 10 AM EST this morning and, thus far, Judge Paul Engelmayer has laid out the guidelines of the sentencing and detailed letters he's received from Tekashi69's alleged victims. The rapper has been labelled a "category 2" criminal offender due to his past actions involving sexual performance with a minor. The judge also confirmed that one of the charges against 6ix9ine was dropped, related to firearms. That means that his maximum sentence has been lowered to thirty-seven years in prison.

Matthew Russell Lee of the Inner City Press is in court right now and he is live-tweeting the sentencing. We will continue to update this post with new information until 6ix9ine's fate is revealed.