Teezo Touchdown Lets Fans Into His World With New Song "Technically"

Beaumont, Texas native Teezo Touchdown has been attracting a lot of attention over the last year. The unorthodox artist has been letting his fans into his world, which is as creative as it gets. As he continues to rise in the music industry, Teezo has released his brand new video and single "Technically", which explores his DIY world even further.

The video has Teezo Touchdown and Big Jade popping up at a restaurant and enjoying a meal, coupled with a performance from Teezo. The artist includes tons of imaginative skits in the video, looking at how different people are enjoying the same experience at the restaurant.

"Technically" marks the first release of the year for Teezo Touchdown. If he's been on your radar, be sure to check out his new video and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Her favorite spot is Turkey Leg Hut

She eat it and pray that it go to her butt

She say that she vibin' with me but, our lifestyles won't sync up

Girl, break my heart if you must

Step on it, turn it into dust

Technically I'm still your crush, technically can we still f*ck?