Teejayx6 Is Back With "Explaining The Bars"

Teejayx6 might be a hit or miss among rap fans, depending on how into technical prowess they are, but it's hard to deny that Teejayx6 is becoming a star in his own right. The rapper seems to be on a hot streak, even after releasing Black Air Force Energy last year. Today, he returned with another new single titled, "Explaining The Bars." Off the instrumental alone, you might think that Teejayx6 would be on a more serious tip but he's still dishing out game for all the scammers with sprinkles of his signature humor.

The new track arrives shortly after he took on a classic Pete Rock beat for "NBA Street Vol. 2" just yesterday. Perhaps the influx of music is a sure sign that a new project is on the way.

Quotable Lyrics

Got drunk yesterday so now my gun missing

How you miss that bullet? Go to the gun range

Blowin' on exotic, I like to call this propane

Smacked my little brother 'cause he's smoking cocaine