If you've ever wondered the basics of getting into the dark trades of scamming and fraud, Teejayx6 is a great starting point. As scam rap becomes more and more popular in hip-hop as a whole, Teejayx6's both witty and outrageous bars about fraud and identity theft has made him one of the leading acts in the Detroit-based subgenre.

The rapper's a bit over a month removed from the release of his project, Black Air Force Energy but he's continued to pump out new music. Today, he returned with "NBA Street Vol. 2," paying homage to the classic EA Sports BIG Game. With that, he recruits kosher kam to flip a notable song that was included on the soundtrack, "T.R.O.Y" by Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth as he dishes ridiculous bars.

Quotable Lyrics

Fat bitch ate 10 times today and she still hungry

I was broke as hell when I was younger so I started stealing

I bought the log on the dark web to get some bank encryptions

I got a big ass gun, this bitch huge like Lizzo

I'm runnin' from the beat so man, turn off the instrumental

Wow, so you really turned it off?