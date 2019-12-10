Tee Grizzley Takes A Trip Across The Pond For Poundz "Opp Thot" Remix

U.K. rapper Poundz has been on the rise for the past few years but the release of "Opp Thot" put him on a whole new playing field. The bouncy production and infectious hook made it a huge track in the UK and in international markets. As he continued to maintain the song's momentum, he's teased a forthcoming remix to the song with a mysterious feature. Many believed it could be a big artist in the UK but it appears as though Poundz is using the track to make a mark across the pond.

It might feel like it's been a minute since Tee Grizzley dropped off something new but today, he's assisted Poundz on the "Opp Thot" remix. Poundz verse and hooks are the same but Tee Grizzley sweeps in with a menacing verse that's equally gritty and flossy. "I'm tryna put the Rolls trick on rims/ Ain't hidin' in central, I went through them ends/ Don't want them blades, n***a, where is them sticks?" He raps on the track.

Peep the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

If they want the smoke then it's pressure applied

If I want your hoe, you can kiss her goodbye

Leavin' from shortages from supply

See a paigon, its gon' sound like July