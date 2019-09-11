The French National team is headed to the FIBA World Cup semi-finals, following their upset victory against Team USA on Wednesday.

France trailed by three heading into the fourth quarter, but they outscored the Americans 26-13 in the final frame en route to an 89-79 win. According to SportsCenter, the loss marks Team's USA's first time losing in international play with NBA players on their roster since 2006 when they fell to Greece.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert led the way for France with 21 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks, while the Orlando Magic's Evan Fournier scored a team-high 22 points. Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 29, but there wasn't enough offensive output from the rest of the squad to hang with France late in the game.

Up next for France is a semi-final matchup against Argentina, while USA moves into the fifth-place bracket where they'll take on Serbia. Check out some highlights and reactions to USA's shocking loss to France in the tweets embedded below.