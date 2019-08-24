The news just keeps getting worse for Team USA. After literally losing a baker's dozen of player personnel to "other commitments" their depleted roster came up short in their 2nd of 2 rendez-vous with the Australian national team, led by Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs no less. The exhibition loss marked the end of a 78-game win streak for the US Men's Basketball outfit.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Then, it was announced that a left ankle injury would prevent Kyle Kuzma from participating in the upcoming FIBA World Cup - after much deliberation over his role within the team. With bigs like Tobias Harris, Kevin Love and Anthony Davis opting out at their earliest convenience - Kuzma looked set to take up a primary role on the offensive side of the floor, his deficiencies masked by the nuclear presence of P.J. Tucker.

Seeing as Kuzma was one of 13 players participating in camp when the medical decision was rendered, Team USA's roster kind of finalized itself. The 12-man lineup, as coached by Gregg Popovich, is comprised of Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks), Khris Middleton (Bucks), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Marcus Smart (Celtics), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers), Kemba Walker (Celtics) and coach's pet Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).

[Via]