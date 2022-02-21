A number of hip-hop artists have showcased their superstar potential over the last few years, but not many have come through as frontrunners to lead the culture forward for decades to come. Of course, there is a number of rappers that could end up in that role, prompting TDE President Punch to ask his followers on Twitter who they think might end up becoming the biggest thing in rap over the next little while.

"I’m curious, who are the next superstars in rap?" he asked on Sunday night on Twitter. When he wasn't getting the answers he wanted, Punch added, "Nah I’m not asking who your favorites are or whose starting to scratch the surface... I’m asking who have a legitimate shot at being the next superstar."

He complained again that fans weren't understanding his question before Elliott Wilson jumped into the conversation and asked Punch to name his personal picks.

"Doja is there. Lil Nas X is there. Possibly Baby Keem and possibly Jack [Harlow] if they keep going, which I’m sure they are," said Punch.



When people disputed his choices by writing Doja Cat off as a pop star, Punch said, "She’s out rapping all them n***as, stop it."

HipHopNMore's Navjosh also chimed in, saying that he believes Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Jack Harlow are next in line. "You don’t think Cardi and Meg are superstars in rap right now?" responded Punch.

After somebody theorized that Kendrick Lamar is leaving TDE because of Punch selecting Baby Keem over Lil Baby on his list, Punch said, "Because i said his lil cousin is possibly one of the next rap superstars??" beside laughing emojis.

As for TDE's developing artists, Punch also suggested that Ray Vaughn could make a splash in that category, saying, "He got it. He got a ways to go but he’ll get there."

Check out all of the tweets below and let us know what you think of Punch's picks for the next rap superstar.