Drake's Certified Lover Boy is a smash record but it doesn't seem to be able to replicate the same chart success as Scorpion. Mind you, times were different in 2018 when merch bundles accounted for a percentage of album sales and the double-disc effort quickly secured platinum status. CLB has already managed to block Lil Nas X from #1 but it ended up falling to #2 as NBA Youngboy's Sincerely Kentrell shot to the top of the Billboard 200.



Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Initial reports claimed that Drake has a chance of returning to the top of the chart but could be challenged by some fresh releases on Friday. Meek Mill's Expensive Pain and Taylor Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version) were expected to follow shortly behind CLB but it seems like things have changed in the latest forecast. Per HitsDailyDouble, Taylor Swift is expected to blow past Drake and Meek Mill this week with upwards of 130K units, largely from sales from Taylor's online store.

Meek's Expensive Pain was rumored to move nearly 90K. Chances are, it'll end up falling third behind Taylor Swift and Drake, respectively.

Taylor's Fearless (Taylor's Version) dropped on April 9th, 2021 as one of six projects from her catalog that will be re-recorded and re-released in response to ownership disputes. The album also became the first re-recorded project to ever debut at the top of the Billboard 200.

