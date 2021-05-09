mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tay Money Gets Braggadocios With Her Bars On "PBJ"

Alexander Cole
May 09, 2021 12:48
Image via Tay Money

Tay Money

Tay Money gives us more of her signature style on "PBJ."


28-year-old Texas artist Tay Money has been making waves since 2017 when she jumped onto the scene with a plethora of hit singles that immediately grabbed the attention of fans. With women empowering themselves in the rap world as of late, Tay Money found her lane and has continuously dropped new music and it always seems to remain successful.

On Friday, the artist came through and dropped a new banger called "PBJ" which features some extremely braggadocios bars as she raps about getting money and how her haters can't mess with her. The beat has a Southern feel to it as we get a nice bop all while the 800s ring throughout. It's another solid effort from the artist and it can be streamed, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I guess you was lit for a while but it ran out
Tay gonna hit the ATM, watch me pull them bands out
All I know is getting money yeah that's what I rap about
Bitch just caught a flight to Miami get a tan now

Tay Money
