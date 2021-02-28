Tank Reflects On His Regrets On "Can't Let It Show"

Tank's longevity in the r&b and the acting world has been something to behold, and over the years, he has continued to release new music that fits that grown person's r&b aesthetic. When you're older, you have a lot more wisdom to share when it comes to relationships, and that is exactly what he delivered his fans with his latest track called "Can't Let It Show."

This track is packed with emotion as it is a piano ballad that features Tank delivering some reflective lyrics about love, heartbreak, and what it means to be a good partner. Tank looks at things from the perspective of the woman he has disappointed, and how her tears are eating him up inside. It's definitely a somber note but it makes for a great song that forces you to grapple with your own experiences.

Quotable Lyrics:

How did I lose you? (How did I lose you?)

How did I blow that? How can we go back?

Why did I not choose you? Ooh-ooh

Instead of a good time, I wasted your good time