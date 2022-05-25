They remain one of the leading girl groups in the history of music and fans have been begging Destiny's Child to church out one last hoorah. Whether they reunite for an album or a tour, DC fans have been relentless in mobilizing in an effort to get Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams back together. Ir doesn't look like that will be happening anytime soon, but Tank recently sat down with Drink Champs, and during his extensive interview, he praised Rowland's talents.

When we often think of Destiny's Child, audiences typically highlight Beyoncé's vocals, but Tank, who has previously collaborated with Rowland, believes that Kelly gets the short end of the stick.



David McNew / Staff / Getty Images

“You have no idea. I had no idea. [Rowland is] one of the best of us," said Tank. “I worked with Kelly Rowland and I was completely thrown the f*ck off because we always want to give the credit to Beyoncé, who is Beyoncé! The greatest of all time... Kelly Rowland is by far one of the most talented females I’ve ever worked with in my life.”

He admitted that he, too, once thought that DC was being carried by Beyoncé—that is until he got into the studio with Rowland. "I was sitting in the studio like ‘Do y’all hear these harmonies? Do you hear her voice? The texture, the changes, and dynamics...are y’all hearing this?’ I never knew!”

"I gave all the credit to Beyoncé. That’s how the business of Destiny’s Child was set up: to adore Beyoncé.” Check it out below.