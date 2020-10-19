The Grand Palais in Paris is collaborating with Perrotin Gallery to create an art treasure hunt with 20 pieces of artwork by 20 artists. A piece by Takashi Murakami is included in the giveaway for the Wanted! Art is Yours initiative.

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Instructions for the treasure hunt read, “Throughout the course of 48 hours (24-25 October), visitors are invited to search for 20 works by 20 artists [represented by Galerie Emmanuel Perrotin] which are concealed in the empty nave of the Grand Palais. The rules are simple: If you find a work in the Grand Palais, you will leave with the work.”

Each session will last a maximum of 50 minutes and COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed. There is a 500 person per time slot limit and facial coverings will be required.

"Do keep in mind that we only had 13 days to organize this. I am hugely grateful to my artists for their commitment and belief in this wild project," Emmanuel Perrotin told The Art Newspaper. "This is a rare moment. I love the idea of doing this as a gift to the city of Paris, as a moment of solidarity and joy.”

The scavenger hunt is scheduled for October 24th and admission is free with an advance reservation.

