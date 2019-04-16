zion wade
- RelationshipsDwyane Wade Talks "Ugly & Nasty" Divorce From First WifeDwyane Wade married his high school girlfriend Siohvaughn Funches in 2002 & they had two kids together before being tangled in a bitter divorce.By Erika Marie
- TVDwyane Wade Speaks On 12-Year Old Child's Coming Out StoryDwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union's 12-year old child has changed her name to Zaya, the basketball player discusses on Ellen Degeneres.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDwyane Wade Reacts To The Criticism Thrown At His Son, Zion: WatchWade wants to be the best father possible.By Alexander Cole
- GramGabrielle Union Defends Family Following "My Girls" Photo BacklashThe Wades don't tolerate hate of any kind.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Continue LGBTQIA Support With T-ShirtsIt's a family affair.By Erika Marie
- SportsDwyane Wade Comments On Supporting His Son At Miami Pride ParadeIt's important for Wade to be as supportive as possible.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentGabrielle Union Explains Attending Gay Pride Parade With Family: "It Feels Normal"She says she went to her first Pride parade when she was eight-years-oldBy Erika Marie