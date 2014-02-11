young jefe
- NewsShy Glizzy Drops "Young Jefe 3" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, G Herbo, & MoreShy Glizzy releases the third installment in his "Young Jefe" series, which includes features from Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Jeremih, G Herbo, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MixtapesListen To Shy Glizzy's "Young Jefe 2" ProjectShy Glizzy drops off "Young Jefe 2" on Spotify and iTunes.By Rose Lilah
- NewsShy Glizzy "I Can't Trust Myself" VideoView the latest video from Shy Glizzy.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsShy Glizzy "Prey For Me" VideoShy Glizzy asks people to "Prey For Me" in his new video.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsShy Glizzy "Awesome" VideoWatch Shy Glizzy's "awwsome" new video.By hnhh
- SongsLiving It UpDownload a cut off Shy Glizzy's new tape, with Young Thug and PeeWee Longway, "Live It Up."By Rose Lilah
- SongsMedellinShy Glizzy and Young Scooter team up for "Medellin."By Rose Lilah