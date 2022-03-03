Yngx 17
Crime
L.A. Rapper Yngx 17 Killed In Tragic Road Rage Incident: Report
Reports state he was a pedestrian who got into an argument with a motorist, and when the rapper climbed on the truck's trailer, an accident occurred.
Erika Marie
Mar 03, 2022
