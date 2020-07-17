YEEZY x GAP
- StreetwearKanye West Gives GAP Executives An UltimatumKanye finally talked to the executives at GAP after claiming they excluded him from Yeezy x GAP meetings. By Aron A.
- StreetwearKanye West's Yeezy x Gap Collab Hits $7M In Sales Overnight: ReportYeezy x GAP already doing numbers. By Aron A.
- StreetwearKanye West Drops First Piece From YEEZY x GAP On His BirthdayKanye West launched the first item from his highly-anticipated YEEZY x GAP collection for his birthday today.By Alex Zidel
- StreetwearKanye West Gives A Preview Of His Yeezy Collab With GapKanye West gave all 29.8 million of his Twitter followers a glimpse at the fitting for his upcoming Yeezy x Gap collaborative collection.By Keenan Higgins