xxl magazine
- MusicDJ Khaled Graces XXL Cover Without "Prince Jewel" AsahdDJ Khaled garners a special 32-page edition of XXL Mag, all to himself.By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage & G-Eazy Cover XXL's Spring 2018 Issue21 Savage & G-Eazy are the faces of XXL Magazine's spring issue.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Clowns Diddy Over XXL Cover, Calls Him "A Fruit Biscuit"50 Cent takes aim at hip-hop's richest. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBig Sean Covers XXL's Spring 2016 IssueSoon after his debut alongside Jhene Aiko as TWENTY88, Big Sean adorns the cover of XXL. By Angus Walker