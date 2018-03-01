Wonder Woman 2
- Movies"Wonder Woman 1984" Mid-Credits Scene Sets Up Cross-Universe MadnessThe DCEU is making moves. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesThe First Reviews For "Wonder Woman 1984" Are InOverall, some solid reviews that place it on par with the original. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Wonder Woman 1984" First Photo Reveals Resurrection Of A Main CharacterWonder Woman's next film is set in the 80's.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Wonder Woman 2" Logo Confirms The Film Will Take Place In The Year 1984Wonder Woman is taking us back to the 80's.By Matthew Parizot
- Entertainment"Aquaman" Footage Debuts At CinemaCon Ahead Of Its December ReleaseThe highly anticipated film is given a sneak peak. By David Saric
- EntertainmentKristen Wiig's Wonder Woman Role Confirmed: Cheetah VillainThe "Wonder Woman" sequel will begin production in May. By hnhh
- EntertainmentKristen Wiig Being Eyed For "Wonder Woman" Villain, ReportThe "Saturday Night Live" alum may be joining the blockbuster sequel to "Wonder Woman".By hnhh