William "Robbie" Bryan
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery's Parents Speak On Guilty Verdicts: "He Will Now Rest In Peace"Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Robbie" Bryan were all convicted of murder.
By Erika Marie
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Suspect Wants Bond, Names Breonna Taylor & George Floyd In DocsWilliams Bryan believes that if the suspects in those cases could get bail, then he should, as well.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery's Parents Speak On Guilty Verdicts: "He Will Now Rest In Peace"Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Robbie" Bryan were all convicted of murder.