wildest dreams
- ReviewsMajid Jordan "Wildest Dreams" ReviewAfter four years without a full body of work to their name, Majid Jordan are vying to be seen in the upper ranks of contemporary pop and r'n'b with their new album "Wildest Dreams."By Robert Blair
- NewsMajid Jordan Grabs OVO Leader Drake For "Stars Align"It's an OVO link up on "Stars Align"By Taylor McCloud
- Original ContentMajid Jordan Break Down New Album "Wildest Dreams" & Favorite "Certified Lover Boy" SongsMajid Jordan detail the process behind their new album "Wildest Dreams," their return to the stage, and their favorite tracks off of "Certified Lover Boy" in our exclusive interview.By Aron A.
- NewsMajid Jordan Drops "Forget About The Party" Ahead Of "Wildest Dreams" Album ReleaseSometimes it's better to skip the party. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicMajid Jordan Announce Release Date & Cover Art For New Album "Wildest Dreams"Majid Jordan announces the release date for "Wildest Dreams," their first album in nearly four years. By Aron A.