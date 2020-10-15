whole lotta choppas
- GramNicki Minaj Delivers Burberry Photo Dump With "Whole Lotta Choppas" LyricsThe rapper was featured on the remix to Sada Baby's viral hit last year.By Erika Marie
- NumbersSada Baby's "Whole Lotta Choppas" Goes GoldSada Baby celebrates his first gold certification for "Whole Lotta Choppas," reflecting on his journey so far. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake Responds To Nicki Minaj's Playdate RequestNicki Minaj pitched Drake a playdate for their kids on the remix to Sada Baby's "Whole Lotta Choppas", which Drake accepted.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Announces Her Return With Sada Baby RemixSada Baby is releasing the remix to his hit single "Whole Lotta Choppas" with the one-and-only Nicki Minaj tonight!By Alex Zidel