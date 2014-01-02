who do you love
- MusicYG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You Love?” & "Bicken Back Being Bool"According to reports, YG is getting hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit.ByKevin Goddard14.2K Views
- NewsWho Do You Love (Freestyle)RJ of Pushaz Ink rhymes over YG's "Who Do You Love."ByRose Lilah88 Views
- NewsWho Do You Love (Freestyle)G-Unit are back with another freestyle over YG's "Who Do You Love" instrumental.ByKevin Goddard216 Views
- NewsWho Do You Love (Remix)Fabolous and Trey Songz decide to remix YG and Drake's "Who Do You Love."ByRose Lilah294 Views
- Music VideosYG Feat. Drake "Who Do You Love" VideoPeep YG's official music video for "Who Do You Love" with DrakeByRose Lilah187 Views
- Music VideosYG Feat. Drake BTS For "Who Do You Love" VideoTake a look on the set of YG and Drake's "Who Do You Love" video shootByRose Lilah72 Views
- NewsWho Do You Love? (Freestyle)Trey Songz goes in over YG's "Who Do You Love?".ByTrevor Smith162 Views
- NewsRappin' 4-Tay Calls Out Drake For Copying His Lyrics In "Who Do You Love"San Franscio rapper Rappin' 4-Tay finds Drake's new lyrics in YG's "Who Do You Love" suspect.ByRose Lilah24.5K Views