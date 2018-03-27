who bit beyonce?
- EntertainmentBeyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Takes Photo With Sanaa Lathan After Bite DramaSanaa Lathan was previously identified as the woman who bit Beyonce's face.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTiffany Haddish Spoke With Beyonce & She's Cool About The Biting StoryBeyonce's cool about the whole situation. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSanaa Lathan Still Denies Biting Beyonce: "It’s So Bizarre"Sanaa Lathan swears it wasn't her. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish May Have Told Who Bit Beyonce If Paparazzi Helped Her At AirportThe world could have had the answer to the age-old question. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Who Bit Beyonce?" Mystery Has Reportedly Been SolvedThe culprit as to who bit Beyoncé's face has reportedly been revealed as Sanaa Lathan.By Alex Zidel